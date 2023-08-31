'Recovery is possible': Regina recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day
Surrounding a teepee in the middle of North Central Regina, are people who work everyday to prevent another death being added to the concerning number of overdoses in Saskatchewan.
“The drug toxicity crisis has been heavily impacting the community globally, but specifically here in Saskatchewan especially affecting our Indigenous communities” said Jill Belanger, program manager at All Nations Hope.
These groups have gathered on 5th Avenue to talk about some difficult subjects like addiction, substance abuse and overdoses to mark International Overdose Awareness Day.
The event allowed people to learn about supportive organizations, pick up some tools like naloxone kits and at home HIV testing, take in a performance and talk about the issue at hand.
Those who attended came from all walks of life. However, everyone shared the common goal of wanting to end overdose related deaths.
“I have a background that I’ve been clean and sober for 35 going on 36 years. Recovery is possible, it’s a healing journey,” Glenda Goodpipe, a councillor at MACSI Treatment Centre, told CTV News.
“If you reach out, there’s people here and you can have that life you want. Sober and clean.”
For Jenny Churchill and Moms Stop the Harm – Aug. 31 is about remembering those who have been lost.
“It’s recognizing those people who go unseen. That is people who have died, their families and friends,” she said.
“But it also includes people in the community working in community based organizations, that proactive harm reduction, health care workers and first responders who are saving people’s lives.”
Drugs and addiction may be a part of life in North Central – but it’s not alone.
No matter where the events take place – there is a shared goal of healing – and moving forward in a healthy way.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New interim ethics commissioner appointed after months-long vacancy
A new interim conflict of interest and ethics commissioner has been named, filling a role that’s been vacant for four months.
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
The stepsister of a Colorado woman who was found dead along with her sister and teenage son at a remote Rocky Mountain campsite says the women fled into the wilderness after struggling to cope with societal changes in recent years, but they were unequipped to survive off the grid.
Rockslide shuts down B.C. highway before wedding, stranding father-of-the-bride
In the weeks leading up to Tazz Norris and Lisa Lalonde’s Penticton wedding, they already had guests cancel due to wildfires, smoke and the travel ban, which was rescinded earlier than anticipated.
BC Ferries suspects vessel hit humpback whale, adjusting operations 'for foreseeable future'
For the second time this summer, BC Ferries believes one of its vessels made contact with a whale and has notified federal officials and local First Nations.
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
'They do have this ability to help': Non-profit targets music festivals as a place to distribute Naloxone
At music festivals across the U.S. this summer, there’s a booth drawing a lot of attention. Away from the stage of stars, it’s not food or drinks, but it is free. Between sets of their favourite bands, fans can get the tools and knowledge to reverse an opioid overdose.
Senator leads delegation to Syrian prison camps as Canadian detainees continue to be held
A civil society delegation that visited Syrian prison camps is calling on Ottawa to give immediate consular assistance to Canadian detainees and to swiftly repatriate all citizens wishing to return to Canada.
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government surplus forecast plummets by $532M
In a first quarter fiscal update, Saskatchewan slashed more than half of its billion-dollar surplus projection.
-
Saskatoon police respond to multi-vehicle crash
Saskatoon police responded to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
-
Series highlighting firefighting efforts in northern Sask. renewed
A documentary series focused on the efforts of wildland firefighters and First Nations responders in northern Saskatchewan is getting renewed for a second season.
Winnipeg
-
MPI reverses plan to issue driver licences without road test during strike
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is walking back its plan to allow drivers to get a driver's licence without doing a road test amid an ongoing strike.
-
Clean-up begins at site of burned-out building in Point Douglas
The Manitoba government has confirmed that clean-up has begun to remove the debris at the site of burned-out businesses in the Point Douglas area.
-
Manitobans honour lives lost to drug overdoses
Manitobans who have lost loved ones to drug overdoses took a moment to honour them on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Industry being built around Alberta's ample liquid brine lithium supply turning major corner
There's an emerging industry in Alberta -- potentially worth billions of dollars -- mining ancient saltwater deposits instead of solid rock for lithium.
-
Sinkhole on Highway 1 diverting traffic into Banff
Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway has been re-routed through the town of Banff on Thursday evening, creating an even bigger logjam than usual.
-
Province presents fiscal update, says Alberta headed for $2.4B surplus despite wildfire spending, dip in oil prices
Though wildfires have burned up most of its contingency dollars, and though the price of oil has taken a slight dip, Alberta's government on Thursday was touting an expected $2.4-billion surplus by fiscal year's end.
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton sued over homeless encampment evictions
A group is suing the city claiming that evicting homeless people from encampments violates their human rights.
-
Alberta hamlet now home to what's believed to be the world's largest arrow
An archery club in northern Alberta is shooting for a world record.
-
Highway 2A lanes closed at Leduc after semi rolls over
A rolled-over semi-truck in Leduc is affecting traffic on the south end of the Edmonton bedroom community.
Toronto
-
Greenbelt intrigue deepens with account of Raptors tickets, $1 million payday and “Mr. X”
It's a name that sounds like it's borrowed from a spy thriller — but an unregistered lobbyist known as "Mr. X" is a very real part of the integrity commissioner's report into how lands were selected to be removed from the Greenbelt.
-
Toronto didn't hit 30C once in August. Will the summer heat return for the long weekend?
For the first time in more than a decade, temperatures in Toronto stayed below 30 C for the entire month of August.
-
93-year-old SUV driver dies after colliding with tractor-trailer in York region
A 93-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Vaughan Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man pleads guilty in Orleans explosion
An Ottawa man has pleaded guilty for causing an explosion that destroyed several homes under construction and injured 12 people in February.
-
The temperature didn't hit 30 C in Ottawa once in August
The temperature will not hit 30 C during the month of August in Ottawa for the first time in more than a decade.
-
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
Vancouver
-
Rockslide shuts down B.C. highway before wedding, stranding father-of-the-bride
In the weeks leading up to Tazz Norris and Lisa Lalonde’s Penticton wedding, they already had guests cancel due to wildfires, smoke and the travel ban, which was rescinded earlier than anticipated.
-
An Arthur Erickson home that didn’t sell 5 years ago is on the market in West Vancouver again
The Realtor hired to sell Eppich II, a West Vancouver home designed by renowned Canadian architect Arthur Erickson, is hoping the second time is the charm.
-
Further water restrictions possible as B.C.'s drought continues
Officials described B.C.'s drought as severe and completely unprecedented on Tuesday, warning it could persist into 2024 and that further restrictions on water use may become necessary.
Montreal
-
Montreal mystery roadwork: Orange cones, lane closed, traffic chaos - but why?
There is a lane blocked on Decarie Boulevard near Jean-Talon Street and no one seems to know why. That may not sound like an unusual Montreal mystery since orange cones line a huge proportion of the city's roadways, but this obstruction situated in one of the worst places is causing traffic chaos.
-
Mother launches petition over new dress code at Montreal school
A Montreal mother has started a petition against a new ban on skorts at her daughter's school. The change to the dress code at LaurenHill Academy in the Saint Laurent borough was announced during the first week of classes.
-
Cost of living: Quebec solidaire accuses Francois Legault of being out of touch
At a time when Quebecers are tightening their belts in the face of inflation, Quebec solidaire (QS) intends to press the Coalition avenir Quebec (CAQ) on the subject by posing a 'portfolio question' per day to the government.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 to fully reopen Thursday following wildfire closures
The only highway connecting Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet with the rest of Vancouver Island is set to open to two-way traffic Thursday at 5 p.m. after nearly three months of closures.
-
Nanaimo woman finds 'grossly intoxicated' man asleep on her couch
A 22-year-old Nanaimo man will not face charges after he drunkenly wandered into a stranger's home and passed out on her couch, according to police.
-
B.C. Premier Eby urges Bank of Canada governor to halt rate hikes
British Columbia Premier David Eby has called on the Bank of Canada to halt further interest rate hikes, saying people are "hurting," and another rate increase next month might worsen, and not reduce, inflation.
Atlantic
-
Noose discovered at Halifax’s Africville Park
A disturbing discovery was made at Africville Park in Halifax Thursday morning.
-
Exotic cat captured in Halifax neighbourhood, DNRR seeking information on its origins
Conservation officers in Nova Scotia say they are still trying to figure out where an exotic cat came from after it was discovered in a Halifax neighbourhood earlier this week.
-
Former N.S. band director, middle-school volunteer charged with sexual assault
A 65-year-old former band director and middle-school volunteer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a youth, RCMP in Nova Scotia said Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge 5, seize $62.5K in narcotics, weapons, cash in the city's west end
Five people have been arrested and more than $60,000 in narcotics was seized as result of summer-long investigation, police say.
-
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
-
Third-party testing shows Sudbury road recycling work does not meet expectations
City of Greater Sudbury staff say it has testing results back from a recycled asphalt paving project that was started on the Kingsway.
Kitchener
-
A look inside Waterloo Region's wastewater surveillance program
Over the last several weeks, local wastewater testing has been picking up increased signals of the virus.
-
Here's how inflation and changing liquor trends are impacting local craft breweries
The craft brewing industry is feeling the effects of inflation, evolving trends and the lingering impact of the pandemic.
-
Brantford playground reopens after ‘rubberized’ substance removed
The City of Brantford is looking for anyone who may have information after Silverbridge Park in Brantford was vandalized.