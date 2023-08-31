'Recovery is possible': Regina recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day

Surrounding a teepee in the middle of North Central Regina, are people who work everyday to prevent another death being added to the concerning number of overdoses in Saskatchewan.

“The drug toxicity crisis has been heavily impacting the community globally, but specifically here in Saskatchewan especially affecting our Indigenous communities” said Jill Belanger, program manager at All Nations Hope.

These groups have gathered on 5th Avenue to talk about some difficult subjects like addiction, substance abuse and overdoses to mark International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event allowed people to learn about supportive organizations, pick up some tools like naloxone kits and at home HIV testing, take in a performance and talk about the issue at hand.

Those who attended came from all walks of life. However, everyone shared the common goal of wanting to end overdose related deaths.

“I have a background that I’ve been clean and sober for 35 going on 36 years. Recovery is possible, it’s a healing journey,” Glenda Goodpipe, a councillor at MACSI Treatment Centre, told CTV News.

“If you reach out, there’s people here and you can have that life you want. Sober and clean.”

For Jenny Churchill and Moms Stop the Harm – Aug. 31 is about remembering those who have been lost.

“It’s recognizing those people who go unseen. That is people who have died, their families and friends,” she said.

“But it also includes people in the community working in community based organizations, that proactive harm reduction, health care workers and first responders who are saving people’s lives.”

Drugs and addiction may be a part of life in North Central – but it’s not alone.

No matter where the events take place – there is a shared goal of healing – and moving forward in a healthy way.