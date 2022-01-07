Regina-area school buses cancelled due to extreme cold
School buses are cancelled on Friday due to cold weather, according to statements from Regina Public Schools, the Regina Catholic School Division and the Prairie Valley School Division.
At Regina Public Schools, if the windchill drops below mius 40 degrees Celsius transporation for students requiring wheelchair lifts is cancelled. Transportation for everyone else is cancelled once the windchill drops below minus 45 degrees Celcius.
The RCSV reminds parents to report absences, as schools remain open.
Any planned curricular or extra-curricular trips scheduled to depart prior to noon within the PVSD will be also be cancelled. The following schools within the division are open without bus service:
- Balgonie
- Bethune
- Edenwold
- Grand Coulee
- Lumsden
- McLean
- Milestone
- Pense
- Pilot Butte
- Regina Beach
- Southey
- White City
Buses will run to the schools within the PVSD that are not listed.