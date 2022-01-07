Regina-area school buses cancelled due to extreme cold

School buses are cancelled on Friday due to cold weather, according to statements from Regina Public Schools, the Regina Catholic School Division and the Prairie Valley School Division.

At Regina Public Schools, if the windchill drops below mius 40 degrees Celsius transporation for students requiring wheelchair lifts is cancelled. Transportation for everyone else is cancelled once the windchill drops below minus 45 degrees Celcius.

All Regina Public Schools student transportation is cancelled for Fri. January 7. Schools remain open. Please report any absences to the school. Check website for details. Please keep safe. pic.twitter.com/lZUU9hYnQY — Regina Public Schools (@RegPublicSchool) January 7, 2022

The RCSV reminds parents to report absences, as schools remain open.

Buses in the Regina Tower area are cancelled for the morning. Please refer to the website for a full listing of communities. pic.twitter.com/2EbjdRwnob — Prairie Valley School Division (@PrairieValleySD) January 7, 2022

Any planned curricular or extra-curricular trips scheduled to depart prior to noon within the PVSD will be also be cancelled. The following schools within the division are open without bus service:

Balgonie

Bethune

Edenwold

Grand Coulee

Lumsden

McLean

Milestone

Pense

Pilot Butte

Regina Beach

Southey

White City

Buses will run to the schools within the PVSD that are not listed.