Regina breaks 137-year-old temperature record during cold snap

The extreme cold gripping the province led to a 137-year-old temperature record being broken in Regina earlier this week.

Temperatures in Regina dipped to -38.6 on Tuesday, surpassing the previous daily record for Dec. 28 of -37.2 originally set in 1884, according to a weather summary from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Temperature records in the Regina area have been kept since 1883.

Frigid temperatures throughout the province led to records being broken in 15 other communities on Tuesday.

Assiniboia Area - New record of -35.5

Broadview Area - New record of -39.0

Coronach Area - New record of -35.1

Elbow Area - New record of -37.0

Indian Head Area - New record of -39.0

Kindersley Area - New record of -39.2

Last Mountain Lake (Sanctuary) Area - New record of -40.7

Leader Area - New record of -42.6

Lucky Lake Area - New record of -38.7

Maple Creek Area - New record of -40.6

Moose Jaw Area - New record of -37.6

Rockglen Area - New record of -31.9

Rosetown Area - New record of -38.6

Swift Current Area - New record of -39.1

Wynyard Area - New record of -37.2

Environment Canada notes that the temperature records are based on preliminary data.

Extreme cold warnings remain in effect throughout the majority of Saskatchewan, excluding some areas in the north central and north east parts of the province. Check the Environment Canada website for current information about watches and warnings.