    • Regina celebrates 16th annual JazzFest

    The Kawacatoose Boyz singers and Dance Troupe performed at the Regina JazzFest multicultural day while other attendees took to the dance floor. (Hallee Mandryk/CTV News) The Kawacatoose Boyz singers and Dance Troupe performed at the Regina JazzFest multicultural day while other attendees took to the dance floor. (Hallee Mandryk/CTV News)
    JazzFest is back in the Queen City, featuring performances all over Regina by artists from across the globe.

    On the final day of festivities, the Multicultural Day was held at Regina’s Double Tree hotel, to highlight diversity in the music community.

    In addition to jazz music, performers from various cultural backgrounds were featured throughout the afternoon.

    Peter Champagne, president of the Regina Jazz Society, expressed why he sees a bright future for JazzFest, and musicians from the Queen City.

    “It already exists,” he told CTV News. “We have the infrastructure with students all over the world, performing at the greatest levels that there is. And here, it just needs to be nurtured and encouraged and people will come out and support their own because they recognize how great they really are.”

    The festival featured performers of all ages, who were eager to share their music or dance with the Regina jazz community.

    Champagne said he’s looking forward to the festival continuing it’s grow in the years to come.

