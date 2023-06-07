Regina city council asks for debt limit increase

Regina city council has asked its administration to pursue permission from the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) to increase its debt limit to $780 million.

The Saskatchewan Cities Act states, “No city shall borrow moneys if the borrowing will cause the city to exceed its debt limit, unless the borrowing is approved by the SMB.”

According to administration, the city has committed to various growth-related projects, including increasing wastewater capacity, a multi-purpose events centre, and others.

Because of this, an infrastructure gap has been created.

“The reason administration is pursing this is to provide the city the opportunity to advance these critical projects,” said Barry Lacey, executive director of financial sustainability.

Already in 2024, the city has committed up to $437 million in debt. The previous limit was $450 million.

Administration told council Wednesday, the increase would allow safeguards in the possibility the city can access grants from other levels of government but may need to front some costs.

“Having that room available provides council ability and flexibility,” Lacey said. “The turnaround time on grant funding is pretty short and this gives the city flexibility to pursue those opportunities when they present themselves.”

The approval by council will not result in any new debt to be incurred by the city. The SMB must approve the application.

