Regina city councillor Andrew Stevens not running in next municipal election

After eight years of serving on Regina’s City Council, Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens will not be running again in the next municipal election.

In a Ward 3 Report, Stevens said he made a promise to his family back in 2016 to step back and move onto other things this year.

In his report, Stevens said he is happy to see different initiatives made by the City of Regina, including contributions to housing and homelessness, something he has been passionate about during his time as city councillor.

“Council is also advancing long-overdue changes to our zoning bylaw through the housing accelerator fund (HAF), which is accompanied by $35 million in federal dollars aimed at improving our capacity to build and maintain neighbourhoods,” he said.

Most recently, Stevens and Ward 6 Coun. Dan LeBlanc brought forward a joint motion to city council calling for Dewdney Avenue to be renamed.

Stevens said the shape of Ward 3 will be different heading into the next election and encouraged people to check where their neighbourhood is located in the new boundaries.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure serving the community and working with residents,” he said. “I’m proud of the accomplishments of our City and the changes that we’ve brought about.”

The next municipal election is set for Nov. 13, 2024.