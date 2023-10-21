Regina

    • Regina Cougars women's soccer advances to playoffs

    (Photo source: University of Regina Cougars) (Photo source: University of Regina Cougars)

    It was a record setting afternoon for a pair of University of Regina Cougars as they beat the University of Alberta Pandas 4-3 on the pitch to advance to the Canada West Quarterfinals for the third straight season.

    Peyton Enns scored the first hat-trick in University of Regina playoff history, while teammate Kirsten Koellmel set a single-match record for assists with three.

    The Cougars will now face the number one ranked USports soccer program in the UBC Thunderbirds next Saturday in Vancouver, B.C. Kick-off is slated for 4:30 PDT

