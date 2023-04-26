Regina council votes in favour of backing joint bid to host 2025 World Juniors Championship
Regina and Saskatoon are teaming up in the hopes of bringing back the IIHF World Junior Championship to Saskatchewan.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Regina City Council voted in favour of backing a bid to co-host the 2025 World Junior’s with the City of Saskatoon.
If the bid is successful, the city will provide $400,000 from the 2023 annual Events, Conventions and Tradeshows attraction budget and reserve.
The City of Saskatoon already approved funding of $500,000 for the bid, earlier this month.
Last month, Hockey Canada contacted three communities to submit expedited host bids, which included a joint opportunity for Regina and Saskatoon due to the venue capacity in both cities.
The championship would host 10 international teams from Dec. 26, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025.
Executive committee recommended council approve the funding.
“A large part of Regina’s cultural vibrancy is tied to its many diverse and well-established festivals and events. These events contribute to a sense of civic pride and cohesion among residents while also bringing significant economic benefit to the city,” according to a report from administration.
Hockey Canada estimates $50 million in economic impact as a result of hosting the championship. Roughly 300,000 fans would attend the 31 games.
More than 15,000 hotel room nights would be booked with over 20,000 out-of-town visitors expected.
All games would be broadcast on TSN, resulting in over 120 million viewers worldwide.
Teams in Pool A, including Team Canada, would play their round robin games in Saskatoon due to the higher seating capacity at SaskTel Centre. Saskatoon would host the medal rounds, while Regina would host the pre-tournament Team Canada games and Pool B.
The split is consistent with the 2010 World Junior Championship that was co-hosted by Regina and Saskatoon.
The two cities were unsuccessful in a previous joint bid to host the 2023 championship. The bid lost out to Halifax and Moncton.
REAL, Regina Hotel Association, Tourism Regina, Tourism Saskatchewan, SaskTel Centre, Discover Saskatoon and city administration are developing a “competitive Team Saskatchewan bid,” according to a city report.
The deadline to enter a bid is April 28.
COUNCIL FILLS VACANT CSIR BOARD POSITION
City council has finally found the right fit for the Community and Social Impact Regina (CSIR) board of directors.
Council unanimously voted for Coun. Cheryl Stadnichuk should replace Coun. Dan LeBlanc as a non-voting member on the inaugural board.
Council voted to remove LeBlanc from the position in February. Mayor Sandra Masters brought forward the motion for his removal following LeBlanc’s involvement in the lawsuit against City Manager Niki Anderson over homelessness funding in the city’s budget.
Councillors previously voted against Coun. Bob Hawkins as the replacement after several delegates expressed their opposition. Residents told council they wanted someone who represented the North Central and Heritage neighbourhoods on the CSIR board.
Stadnichuk's term on the board will last until the end of the year.
FILLING THE VACANT YARDS
Council approved $100,000 of funding to help support the Warehouse Business Improvement District’s (RWBID) interim plans for The Yards site along Dewdney Avenue.
The money will fund objectives in The Yards Interim Use Activation & Plan, including the development of a four-season program and infrastructure.
“It’s going to help set the stage for what we’re going to see over the next few years,” said RWBID executive director Leasa Gibbons.
In phase one, Gibbons said RWBID is looking at finding infrastructure for the site, including power, water, sewer and wifi.
The Yards is meant to complement and support the Warehouse District and downtown, not compete with the neighbourhoods, according to RWBID.
In the coming months, Gibbons said the group will begin implementing phase one. The city will create 120 temporary stalls on the Yards site to replace parking that will be lost during the Dewdney Avenue Rehabilitation Construction Project scheduled for 2023 and 2024.
They will also start developing a small section on the site that Gibbons referred to as “the backyard.”
“That space is going to have some green space. We’re looking at some patio lights, picnic tables, inviting food trucks in and we’d love to host market under the stars with our friends at the farmers market,” she said.
The Warehouse District and its partners hosted two facilitation sessions and considered a number of temporary parks and multipurpose public spaces worldwide before developing several concept renderings and programs.
The Yards is meant to complement and support the Warehouse District and downtown, not compete with the neighbourhoods, according to RWBID.
Concept renderings, created by P3Architecture, illustrate a number of possibilities and programs that could take place in the Yards, including volleyball and basketball courts, green space, dog parks, event stages, market vendors, community gardens and parking stalls.
A concept rendering shows the potential green space at the Yards site. (Photo credit: P3Architecture)
“Those are ambitious plans,” Gibbons said.
“That’s likely our $3 million ask if we were to come actually put that together.Likely with phase one we’re going to get community engagement that’s going to build a different plan that will be reflective of our community.”
Eventually the group wants to develop a longer-term plan
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
Afghan refugee who fled Taliban wins $100,000 Canadian scholarship
An Afghan girl who fled the Taliban in 2021 won a scholarship worth $100,000, which will help her to study at a Canadian university.
Liberals propose changes to Canada's sex offender registry in response to Supreme Court decision
The federal government has tabled legislation that, if passed, would make changes to Canada's sex offender registry to specify which categories of sexual offenders have to be added to the national tracking system, while giving judges discretion to exempt those who do not pose a risk of reoffending.
UBC study on mice finds 'major breakthrough' in new blood thinner with no increased risk of bleeding
Canadian researchers have helped develop what they say could be a safer, more effective blood thinner that prevents clots without increasing the risk of bleeding.
Ontario scientist helps discover new shape, solve decades-old math problem
An Ontario scientist helped discover an 'einstein' – a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years – until now.
What do the proposed passenger rights changes mean for travellers?
As the proposed overhaul of Canada’s passenger rights charter gains attention, travellers are wondering what the new provisions will mean for passengers hoping to receive airline compensation and avoid unfair fees.
3-IN-1 LEA Baby Luna cribs recalled due to injury hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall for 3-in-1 LEA Baby Luna cribs, warning people about possible entrapment and injuries to children.
Ottawa court rejects bids for a change of venue in 'Freedom Convoy' cases
A judge has rejected claims that 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King and former MPP Randy Hillier can’t get fair trials.
Saskatoon
-
A Sask. man injured in a violent arrest has died, family says
A man injured in a violent arrest by Prince Albert police earlier this month has died.
-
'Still my baby': Sask. woman mourns son who died after assault
Mellissa Squair says she was in front of a grocery store with her son Quin three weeks ago when he told her he would take care of her for the rest of her life.
-
Saskatoon food bank filling more than pantries during tax season
The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre’s annual volunteer-run tax clinic is experiencing a surge in people seeking tax help.
Winnipeg
-
New video shows incident between Khan and Kinew at Manitoba legislature
New video has been shared of an incident between Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan and Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew, two weeks after Khan accused Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him at a public event inside the legislature.
-
Winnipeg's Women’s Health Clinic disappointed in North Dakota law banning nearly all abortions
A Winnipeg-based women’s health clinic is speaking out about stricter abortion laws coming to Manitoba’s U.S. neighbours.
-
Manitoba Crown attorneys cite low staffing levels and high workloads in complaint
Manitoba Crown attorneys have filed a grievance with the provincial government, saying that high workloads have left them strained and hard pressed to perform their duties.
Calgary
-
One month later, senior in random transit assault remains in hospital
Jose Alvarez was waiting for the train at Marlborough station around 9:45 a.m. on March 30, on his way to an eye appointment.
-
Former Calgary councillor says new arena deal is 'ten times worse' than previous agreement
The day after unveiling a $1.22 billion plan to overhaul Calgary's Rivers District with a new arena as its anchor, taxpayer groups and even a former councillor are criticizing the deal.
-
5 Calgary teens accused in violent armed robberies, carjackings
Five teenage boys are facing dozens of charges in a series of armed robberies and carjackings in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Notley won't say if she'll approve or kill Calgary arena deal if elected premier
Alberta's election hasn't officially started yet, but the pre-campaign politicking hit a new high Tuesday when premier and UCP leader Danielle Smith announced $330 million for a Calgary arena project.
-
More than $2M in drugs seized in Edmonton, warrants issued for 2 men: EPS
Warrants have been issued for two men in connection to the seizure of more than $2 million in drugs in Edmonton last year.
-
Edmonton Oilers take a playoff breather ahead of Game 6 in Los Angeles
The Edmonton Oilers have the upper hand in their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' when denied insurance refund after husband dies before vacation
An Ontario woman said she was shocked after her insurance company refused to refund coverage she purchased for a vacation that was cancelled after her husband died.
-
Ontario scientist helps discover new shape, solve decades-old math problem
An Ontario scientist helped discover an 'einstein' – a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years – until now.
-
Parents demand answers after elementary school staff cuts hair of child with autism
The parents of a non-verbal nine-year-old are demanding answers after an educational assistant at a Toronto school allegedly cut the child’s hair without their permission earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa considering bag tag system for garbage pickup
City of Ottawa staff are considering implementing a bag tag system for municipal garbage collection that would require residents pay extra for putting out multiple garbage bags, CTV News Ottawa has learned.
-
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
-
How the 2017 'Ottawa' sign ended up in a field far from downtown
The Ottawa sign in the ByWard Market is a beacon where tourists from around the world and local residents alike gather to take pictures. So why is there another one in a field far from downtown in the city’s south end?
Vancouver
-
Toxicologist testifies at inquest about whether Gray had drugs in system
Police and witnesses who interacted with Myles Gray the day he died in August of 2015 have told an inquest he appeared to be drunk or on drugs that day, but a toxicologist says that wasn't the case.
-
Claim homeless people from Vancouver being 'dropped off' in Chilliwack not true, charity says
A B.C. charity is pushing back against claims that it's transferring people who are experiencing homelessness from Vancouver to the Fraser Valley.
-
B.C. judge rejects prohibited driver's 'manifestly unsound' legal arguments
A B.C. man who argued he could not be prosecuted for driving and tobacco offences because – among other reasons – he had changed his name to Tiberius Rex has been convicted of all three charges he faced.
Montreal
-
School principal replaced after Quebec teacher caught screaming at Grade One students
The principal of a Quebec school has been replaced indefinitely one day after a recording surfaced showing a teacher shouting at her Grade One students.
-
MPs, senators call on Liberal government to speed up legislation to combat non-consensual online content
Dozens of MPs and senators penned an open letter calling on the Liberal government to act faster in introducing legislation to combat non-consensual and child sexual abuse material online.
-
MUHC pledges to beef up Lachine Hospital services, reopen the ER
The Lachine Hospital will become a community hospital, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) announced early Wednesday afternoon, with a fully functioning emergency room and more inpatient beds.
Vancouver Island
-
1 dead, another airlifted to hospital after crash near Lake Cowichan
RCMP are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just outside Lake Cowichan on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Realistic oil spill response training taking place off southern Vancouver Island
An oil spill response exercise took place Wednesday off the shore of Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood.
-
Woman arrested, banned from entering Langford, after allegedly ramming motorcycle
A 35-year-old Victoria woman is banned from entering the neighbouring city of Langford after she was arrested for allegedly ramming her car into a motorcycle twice outside a Langford home, according to police.
Atlantic
-
'Where's the accountability?' Deadline looms for mass shooting inquiry recommendation
In the coming days, the federal and Nova Scotia governments will face the first deadline for action recommended by the inquiry that investigated the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
'I never got a chance to say goodbye': Family of murder victim protest bail hearing
Family and friends of Max Boudreau gathered outside the Moncton Law Courts Wednesday morning to hold a demonstration opposing bail for the man accused of killing him.
-
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury area resident killed in Highway 144 crash
A 50-year-old from the Greater Sudbury community of Whitefish has died as a result of a single commercial vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Tuesday, police say.
-
Two Sudbury men charged with murdering missing southern Ont. man
Four people -- including one man already facing two murder charges in connection to a Sudbury hotel shooting in December -- are facing charges after the body of a 31-year-old southern Ont. man was found in a wooded area in the Wahnapitae area of Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Police asking for help identifying fatal Highway 17 hit-and-run suspect
As the investigation continues into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old woman on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area in January, police are releasing a photo of the suspect's truck.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Within seconds the fire was huge': Flames tear through Kitchener home
The residents of a Kitchener triplex managed to make it out safely as flames tore through the building Wednesday afternoon.
-
City of Kitchener closes Roos Island, says new campers will not be allowed in Victoria Park
The City of Kitchener has closed public access to Roos Island in Victoria Park as part of an effort to clear an encampment that has been at the site since at least last spring.
-
Here’s how this 80-year-old barber from Guelph stays a cut above the rest
From undercuts to mullets and even a style made popular by a British rock band, one barber in Guelph has seen a wide array of hairstyles come into his shop over the last six decades.