Regina couple plans Hawaii trip after $100,000 lotto win

A Regina couple are $100,000 richer after adding an EXTRA to their 6/49 draw win.

Amanda Fluter and Micheal Larwood purchased their ticket from the Mobil at 3958 Albert Street in south Regina, according to a Sask Lotteries news release.

The couple won the March 4 draw by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number – 5616527.

Amanda Fluter and Micheal Larwood are $100,000 richer after winning big in the March 4 6/49 EXTRA draw. (Source: Sask Lotteries)

“I scanned the ticket on my lunch break,” Larwood said in the release. "I was so excited and wanted to tell Amanda, so I sent her a text.”

“I responded ‘Haha’ because I didn’t believe him,” Fluter recalled.

“I thought he was joking."

Larwood went back to scan the ticket and sent Fluter a photo to confirm.

They both admitted they had a hard time believing what they were seeing.

Larwood and Fluter have some ideas for their winnings.

“We’re going to go on a trip,” Larwood said.

“We haven’t gone anywhere since COVID so we are planning to go to Hawaii next winter.”