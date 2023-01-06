Regina couple wins $1M on Western Max lottery ticket

A couple from Regina is $1 million richer after matching seven winning numbers on the Dec. 30 Western Max draw.

Tim and Janet Beler purchased their winning ticket at the south Albert Street Save on Foods in Regina on Dec. 28.

They discovered their win on New Year’s Eve.

“After reading the paper, I checked all my lottery tickets on my phone app,” Tim said, in a Sask Lotteries news release. “I didn’t believe it at first.”

The winning numbers were five, eight, 16, 29, 32, 43 and 49.

Tim said he scanned his ticket eight times before the win sunk in.

The couple has some plans with their winnings, with Tim interested in buying a set of new golf clubs and Janet wanting to redesign their kitchen.