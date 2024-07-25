Regina crime rate increases slightly, ranks ninth in country: Stats Can

An annual report from the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics (CCJS) shows Regina’s crime rate increased slightly from 2022 to 2023.

The data includes the crime severity index (CSI) and overall crime rates in various categories at the national, provincial and metropolitan areas.

Regina’s Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) includes municipalities such as Balgonie, Lumsden, Regina Beach and Belle Plaine.

The 2023 total crime rate for Regina CMA increased three per cent over that in 2022 with 7,988 reported crimes per 100,000 people.

This ranks ninth in Canada among the 41 CMAs.

“We’re pleased these figures reflect some of the lowest crime rankings in recent years,” said Regina Police Service (RPS) Deputy Chief Trent Stevely said. “The progress is encouraging as [RPS] and the community remain committed to addressing ongoing public safety issues affecting our city.”

While overall crime rate increased slightly, violent crime continues to see a larger increase.

Violent crimes include incidents such as homicides and are rated higher towards the overall crime severity index than lesser crimes, such as thefts.

In 2022, the violent crime severity index was 124. That rose to 141 in 2023.

That national average is 99.

“Though it’s just slightly above the national average, 15 years ago – we were often talking about being number one or number two [in Canada],” Stevely said.

RPS says they are also making changes internally, focusing more resources to certain crime areas the community sees as a need.

“For example, Saskatchewan has the highest intimate partner violate rate,” Stevely explained. “So we’re always assessing growth in those specialized units and discussing where we put resources, crime prevention strategies and what’s going to work best – not only for us – but for the community.”