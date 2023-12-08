Regina doctor accused of fraud, identity theft and overbilling

A Regina doctor is facing multiple charges including fraud and identity theft after police said they received a report from the Ministry of Health flagging potential billing irregularities.

The alleged offences occurred between 2016 and 2019, a Regina police news release said.

According to police, the doctor, 53-year-old Oghenerukevwe Ugwumba, turned herself in on Nov. 27.

Ugwumba is charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, identity theft and criminal breach of trust.

She is also the subject of a pair of professional discipline charges related to her conduct.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan, Ugwumba is accused of submitting claims for services that were not provided.

The college also says that she is alleged to have accessed the personal health information of individuals without consent and without a legitimate reason.

Regina police said Ugwumba will make her first court appearance on Jan. 10. The date for her professional hearing is still pending.

According to the college, Ugwumba was most recently practicing at the Downtown Physicians Clinic in Regina.