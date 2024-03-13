Regina e-scooter program full speed ahead for second year
Regina appears to be making an e-scooter pilot program permanent.
Executive committee unanimously passed changes to the program on Wednesday as it heads into a second year.
“It was a real success,” Masters told reporters following the meeting.
Statistics provided by Bird Canada, one of the two companies operating e-scooters in the city, show a majority of riders would take them to the downtown core.
The average ride time was about 18 minutes and riders would go over 3 kilometres per ride.
“[We] replace trips that otherwise would have been in a gas-powered vehicle,” said Austin Spademan, Bird head of government relations.
“There is a strong use case for micro mobility in Regina,” he added.
“With thousands of rides and a couple hundred thousand kilometers, it’s a success,” Masters added.
However, the city is hoping to make the program better.
Increased enforcement is expected surrounding helmet usage, parking, traffic bylaws and speed limits.
The Regina Police Service said it focused more on education in the first year of the pilot.
“We have received some complaints of reckless driving on some pathways,” said Sgt. Shannon Gordon. “Moving forward, we will be more concentrated on actual enforcement.”
Fines of up to $65 could be handed down for breaking e-scooter bylaws.
The city is also hoping to increase education for those with accessibility needs.
Masters believes the program could become permanent.
“We’re committed to reviewing the program on an iterative basis and review the things we put into place so the public and ridership is satisfied,” she said.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin's nuclear warning: A Canadian expert explains the threat level
At the height of the Cold War, a statement like Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning to the West that his country is militarily and technically ready to deploy its nuclear arsenal would have shaken the world to its core.
New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
New details have come to light about the family that was at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
'A very serious crisis': Canada's wild pig population poses threat to neighbouring U.S. states
Invasive wild boars that have been roaming the prairies for decades are now at risk of jumping the border.
Death of non-binary teen Nex Benedict after school fight is ruled a suicide, medical examiner says
The death of a non-binary high school student the day after a fight inside an Oklahoma high school restroom has been ruled a suicide, the state medical examiner's office said Wednesday.
Magazine names Alberta town among the 'most beautiful in the world'
A community nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the only Canadian destination named on a list of the most beautiful small towns in the world.
Baking business launches Newfoundland's first cake vending machine
A baking couple in the St. John's area says they’ve cooked up the first cake vending machine in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Indigenous art shines in Netflix's new 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' remake
One of the biggest TV shows of the year is showcasing Indigenous designs from coast to coast.
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A Texas man who spent most of his 78 years using an iron lung chamber and built a large following on social media, recounting his life from contracting polio in the 1940s to earning a law degree, has died.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.