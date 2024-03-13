Regina e-scooter program full speed ahead for second year

Regina appears to be making an e-scooter pilot program permanent.

Executive committee unanimously passed changes to the program on Wednesday as it heads into a second year.

“It was a real success,” Masters told reporters following the meeting.

Statistics provided by Bird Canada, one of the two companies operating e-scooters in the city, show a majority of riders would take them to the downtown core.

The average ride time was about 18 minutes and riders would go over 3 kilometres per ride.

“[We] replace trips that otherwise would have been in a gas-powered vehicle,” said Austin Spademan, Bird head of government relations.

“There is a strong use case for micro mobility in Regina,” he added.

“With thousands of rides and a couple hundred thousand kilometers, it’s a success,” Masters added.

However, the city is hoping to make the program better.

Increased enforcement is expected surrounding helmet usage, parking, traffic bylaws and speed limits.

The Regina Police Service said it focused more on education in the first year of the pilot.

“We have received some complaints of reckless driving on some pathways,” said Sgt. Shannon Gordon. “Moving forward, we will be more concentrated on actual enforcement.”

Fines of up to $65 could be handed down for breaking e-scooter bylaws.

The city is also hoping to increase education for those with accessibility needs.

Masters believes the program could become permanent.

“We’re committed to reviewing the program on an iterative basis and review the things we put into place so the public and ridership is satisfied,” she said.