Regina Fire called to apartment, trailer court fires Wednesday night

Regina Fire crews dealt with multiple fires on Wednesday night with no injuries being reported.

Around 7:18 p.m. crews were called to an apartment fire on the 1600 block of Rae Street.

According to a post on X by Regina Fire, the fire was quickly contained to on suite.

It remains under investigation.

Emergency crews were then called to a fire at the Glen Elm Trailer Court shortly after 10:30 p.m.

A second post on X says the fire is also now under control.

The post added that an inspector was on route to conduct an investigation.