Regina Fire called to duplex fire on Dewdney Avenue

    Regina Fire crews were sent to a duplex fire on Dewdney Avenue early Friday morning.

    Emergency crews were sent to the scene on the 7100 block of Dewdney shortly after 1 a.m.

    According to a post on X, crews arrived to heavy smoke conditions but were able to get the fire under control quickly, keeping it to one side of the building.

    No injuries were reported to Regina Fire.

    The fire is now under investigation.

