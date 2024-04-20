Regina fire crews battle early morning blaze, 22 suites displaced

Fire crews were called to a structural fire in a multi-family building on the 1100 block of Wascana Street in the early hours of Saturday.

Several intersections were blocked off by police while crews attended to the blaze just after 3 a.m.

Shortly after 3am, crews were called to a fire in a multi-family occupancy on the 1100 Blk. of Wascana St. @reginapolice has several intersections blocked in the area. Please stay clear while crews work to control the fire. Updates to follow. #yqr pic.twitter.com/U5LJoOhmwq — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) April 20, 2024

In an update on Saturday morning, a post from Regina Fire said the fire is extinguished and under investigation.

Investigation into a structural fire is underway at the 1100 block of Wascana Street. (Donovan Maess / CTV News) Fire, smoke, and water damage resulted in residents from 22 suites being displaced, the post said.

Many occupants were assisted by Mobile Crisis.

In an email to CTV News, Regina police said one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries. Police have since cleared the scene.

As of 11:45 a.m., investigation crews remained on site.

More details to come as they become available…