    • Regina fire crews battle early morning blaze, 22 suites displaced

    Fire crews battled an early morning blaze on the 1100 block of Wascana Street. (Source: Regina Fire X page) Fire crews battled an early morning blaze on the 1100 block of Wascana Street. (Source: Regina Fire X page)
    Fire crews were called to a structural fire in a multi-family building on the 1100 block of Wascana Street in the early hours of Saturday.

    Several intersections were blocked off by police while crews attended to the blaze just after 3 a.m.

    In an update on Saturday morning, a post from Regina Fire said the fire is extinguished and under investigation.

    Investigation into a structural fire is underway at the 1100 block of Wascana Street. (Donovan Maess / CTV News) Fire, smoke, and water damage resulted in residents from 22 suites being displaced, the post said.

    Many occupants were assisted by Mobile Crisis.

    In an email to CTV News, Regina police said one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries. Police have since cleared the scene. 

    As of 11:45 a.m., investigation crews remained on site. 

    More details to come as they become available…

