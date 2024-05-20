Regina fire crews called in to rescue man trapped in garbage truck bucket

It was an unusual morning for Regina’s Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) — a fire rescue team was called in to assist after a man became trapped in the bucket of a garbage truck.

Deputy Chief Dustin McCullough told CTV News that crews were called to the corner of 5th Avenue and Osler Street around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Regina police and EMS were already on the scene. According to police, the man was dumped from a garbage bin into the truck's bucket, where he became trapped.

“We were able to get our technical rescue team on scene, assess the situation and within about 30 minutes from the time that we were called, we had the patient extricated and on the ground,” McCullough said.

“The rescue did go very well. We were pleased with the time it took to get the individual out.”

Fire crews handed the patient over to paramedics, who then transported him to hospital. Police said the man's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

McCullough said Regina’s fire department is trained and equipped to handle a whole host of rescue operations.

“[In] very similar scenarios we’ll use our ladder truck set up, what we refer to as ‘the Batwing,’ that allows us to use a system of ropes and pulleys to lower a stretcher down … to carefully load the patient and remove them from that elevated position,” he explained.

However, he admitted that rescuing someone from a garbage truck is “rare.”

“Specifically, the garbage truck, I mean, I would call that a rare occurrence,” he said.

While many residents may think RFPS only fights fires, McCollough said people should be aware of everything the service can handle.

“People I think are surprised that we would go to something like [the garbage truck rescue] but that is part of being that all-hazards response agency,” he said.

“We do have a technical rescue team trained to do these types of rescues, ready to be put into action when required.”