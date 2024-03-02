REGINA
Regina

    • Regina fire crews respond to blaze at hotel

    (Photo source: Regina Fire X page) (Photo source: Regina Fire X page)
    Share

    Regina fire crews responded to a blaze at a hotel on the 1900 Block of Rupert Street on Saturday.

    According to a post by Regina Fire, crews saw smoke coming from one unit once they arrived. Firefighters had the fire under control within five minutes.

    There were no injuries and an inspector is investigating the cause.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News