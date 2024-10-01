REGINA
Regina

    • Regina Food Bank launches campaign to address food insecurity

    The Regina Food Bank launched their fifth annual Mosaic Million Meal Challenge on Tuesday. (Jason Delesoy / CTV News) The Regina Food Bank launched their fifth annual Mosaic Million Meal Challenge on Tuesday. (Jason Delesoy / CTV News)
    Share

    The Regina Food Bank launched the fifth annual Mosaic Million Meal Challenge, a month-long campaign to help address food insecurity in the city.

    The annual challenge aims to raise the equivalent of one million meals from Oct. 1 to Oct. 27, according to a release from the Regina Food Bank.

    On Tuesday morning, the initiative kicked off at Regina’s Cornwall Centre, with remarks from John Bailey, the Regina Food Bank’s CEO, and Marnel Jones, the director of government of public affairs for the Mosaic Company, who is the title sponsor of the campaign.

    To date, the Million Meal Challenge has raised 4,750,422 meals, with Mosaic matching donations up to $75,000.

    “Mosaic is honoured to be the Regina Food Bank’s longest-standing supporter. We have backed the Food Banks fall campaign since 2012. This year, we stepped up to fund the Mosaic Market at the new Community Food Hub, where the dollars and food raised in October will fill its shelves and later kitchen cupboards,” Jones said.

    In 2023, the Regina Food Bank delivered a total of 3.26 million pounds of food, which was an increase of 17.6 per cent from the previous year.

    To support the campaign, those interested can donate online, spread the word by using #MillionMealChallenge on social media, or organize their own food drive to raise funds and meals.

    “With rising demand for food assistance, we’re counting on the generosity of Regina to make this year’s Million Meal Challenge a success. Every dollar donated helps us move closer to our goal of ensuring no one in our community goes hungry,” Bailey said.

    The campaign will also hold a Mosaic Mile Challenge on Oct. 22, which invites the business community to help create a mile-long food path around Mosaic Stadium to contribute 100,000 meals toward the goal. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News