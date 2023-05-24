Regina gang maintains drug monopoly through threats of violence, court documents reveal

Testimony from a recent Regina attempted murder trial provides a glimpse into the inner workings of Regina's street gangs and how one of them maintains total dominance in the city's drug trade.

A Regina Police Service (RPS) gang expert was called to the stand during the trial of Thomas Stevenson to provide background on the gang politics that likely led up to the shooting of a man whose name is protected by a publication ban.

The victim is referred to as J.M. in court documents to protect his identity.

On Sept. 19, 2019, Travis Sutherland, a member of the Indian Mafia gang, injured the man in a drive-by shooting on the 2200 block of Osler Street, according to a summary of testimony. Stevenson was also implicated in the crime.

While on the stand, Cst. Trevor Weir, who was first assigned to the RPS gang unit in 2012, explained how the Indian Mafia, the gang at the centre of the shooting, first came to prominence.

In his testimony, Weir explained that Regina is unique when compared to other cities like Toronto, Winnipeg and Saskatoon where there are typically similar-sized gangs.

“Regina’s streets are more or less controlled by one group engaged in the drug trade,” he wrote in a “Street Gang Opinion Report,” which was submitted as an exhibit in the trial.

The Indian Mafia first appeared in 2014 following a police operation called Project Shred, which jailed the leadership of the Native Syndicate — a gang that had largely controlled the city since the mid-90s.

The new gang quickly "exploded in size, strength and control," a summarized version of Weir's testimony said.

According to a similar summary of J.M.'s testimony, the Indian Mafia's "principal activity is trafficking in illicit drugs.”

J.M. told court that if someone attempts to sell drugs without buying their product through the Indian Mafia, they are informed through "intimidation and violence" that they must get their drugs from the gang.

Anyone who doesn't listen will fall prey to "violent acts, including robberies and drive-by shootings," the summary said.

J.M. was originally part of the Indian Mafia — joining the gang as a "crew boss" instead of an entry-level "striker" because he brought established drug connections and also paid off a debt for a high-ranking member of the gang.

In his testimony, Weir explained that there is no initiation for someone who brings something of value to a gang, while younger recruits must endure a "dirty 30" — and 30-second-long beating.

After falling out with the Indian Mafia, J.M. ended up in the arms of another gang, the Native Syndicate Killers.

The Native Syndicate Killers, a smaller, more violent gang, emerged around 2004 and had been in conflict with the Native Syndicate. Weir described the Native Syndicate Killers as a smaller, more violent gang.

Following J.M.'s expulsion from the Indian Mafia, he was "greenlit," according to testimony.

Weir explained if someone has been greenlit, it means they are a target for violence.

Such decisions are made when high-ranking "generals" gather for meetings referred to as "sit-downs" or "church," J.M. told court during the trial.

Despite the fact he was greenlit, J.M. continued to sell drugs in the city and kept guns and people with guns close by for protection, according to his testimony.

After the police sweep left the Native Syndicate gutted, the Native Syndicate Killers and the Indian Mafia initially developed an apparent truce.

On social media, members of both gangs were seen associating socially and they appeared to be working together to control the drug trade, Weir said.

When J.M. first crossed over to the Native Syndicate Killers, he said the two gangs had a good working relationship.

The truce between the two gangs unravelled after the shooting death of a high-ranking Native Syndicate Killers member in June of 2019 by two Indian Mafia members.

J.M. told court the two gangs became embroiled in a war "where rival gang members would shoot at each other on sight."

On Sept. 19, 2019 J.M. was shot in the groin during a drive-by shooting, while he told court he saw Stevenson — the accused in the manslaughter trial — in the truck where the gunfire originated.

However, Justice Peter Bergbusch found the Crown's case was insufficient to prove Stevenson criminally aided Travis Sutherland in the shooting.

In his written decision, Bergbusch said J.M. survived a second attempt on his life a little over a month later when he was shot in the head.

He was arrested on gun charges after going to the hospital and later struck a deal with police to enter witness protection in exchange for statements regarding both shootings.

Bergbusch said he was moved out of province and provided an apartment and $75 per week for food. He also entered a six-month drug rehabilitation program.

However, he was kicked out of the program for violating his terms in September 2020 and served two-and-a-half-years for his outstanding gun offences.

"At the time of trial, J.M. had no gang affiliation or outstanding charges," Bergbusch wrote.