Regina group highlights Addictions Awareness Week

As Addiction Awareness Week comes to an end, the Regina/Treaty Status Indian Services (RT/SIS) New Beginnings Recovery Group hosted a one day Round Up to mark the occasion at the Mâmawêyatitân Centre.

The event was intended to bring people together. Whether they are dealing with addiction, in recovery, or have a loved-one battling addiction, the event aimed to create a sense of community.

The afternoon featured a schedule for folks to freely take part in any part of their choosing, including a 12-step meeting, meal, smudging, raffle and various opportunities to get to know the other people in the room and hear their stories.

"We just finished one of our 12 step meetings, and we're going to go forward in a good way,” Harry Desnomie, a RT/SIS addictions counsellor said.

“It's bringing us all together. the ones that are having difficulties with substance abuse … including their families … everyone is affected by active addiction.”

Desnomie described the event as the first annual, hoping to see the function grow in years to come.

"Not many make it as many are where the loss of life is,” he said. So that's why we do this. We give ourselves a pat on the back...and talk kind of openly about this.”

Desnomie went on to express that the stigma surrounding addiction is a major barrier when it comes to seeking help. Support groups such as the New Beginnings Recovery Group can help individuals feel a sense of belonging and direction when they are navigating addiction.

"It's very important because a lot of people think addicts have no self-worth .... They are not aware that it's a disease, you know, and once you have it, it's chronic. You'll have it forever,” he said.