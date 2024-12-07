Regina holiday market booming as vendors encourage local shopping amid postal strike

The holidays are the busiest time of year for countless businesses, but many Regina vendors are hoping Christmas shoppers will come to them this year amid ongoing job action at Canada Post.

One such opportunity to bring in-person business is the holiday version of the Regina Farmers’ Market.

“Especially with shipping being a harder thing to manage this season, it's really important for everybody to come support local and, see what your neighbor has to offer right here in Regina,” said Raquel Vigueras, one of the vendors at the market on Saturday.

Vigueras owns and operates Pueblo Chili Co., a Regina-based small-batch hot sauce business. She’s hoping to sell people on the idea of a little bit of heat for the holidays.

“Stocking stuffers are always like my biggest seller of the of the year, everybody needs something spicy in their stocking,” Vigueras said.

Like many small businesses, Vigueras has looked to couriers this season on the shipping front for online orders.

“I would normally ship everything Canada Post, but I totally agree with the strike and the grievances and everything that the postal workers are working through right now,” Vigueras said. “Yeah, it's been a little bit of a challenge, but there's other couriers that are able to get the job done as well.”

The holiday market is proving to be exceptionally popular this year, reaching the point where organizers have had to create a waiting list for vendors for the first time.

“We just don't have any more space. We've expanded out of our building, and we just don't have any more room,” said Holly Laird with the Regina Farmers’ Market. “I think that folks in Regina know that when you want something really delicious, all your Christmas staples. Regina Farmers’ Market is the place to find it. So, vendors are seeing that, too and having great days.”

There are two more holiday markets scheduled before Christmas, both at REAL District on Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.