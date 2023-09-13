Regina Humane Society $1M away from opening doors to new facility

The Regina Humane Society is very close to opening the doors to its new facility in south Regina.

The current tenants of the Regina Humane Society (RHS) are due for an upgrade in the coming months, as the building of the organization’s new home makes steady progress.

“Our existing facility, if anyone has visited it recently, knows that it is time expired. It does not have what is required to provide the care or services that are so critical for animals and people,” said RHS director Lisa Koch.

The $28 million facility will be equipped with a more open concept, allowing animals more space to roam, which is intended to reduce stress.

“We know that stress causes disease so being able to keep the animals healthy and happy is important for preventing disease,” Koch said.

Bill Thorn, director of public relations, said the plan for the new building has been in the works for 10 years.

“It’s just absolutely needed,” he said. “First and foremost, we’re going to be able to save more animals than we are able to right now.”

The RHS is now in the home stretch, with $1 million left to raise in order to see their decade of work come to fruition.

The Regina Humane Society will soon have a new home. (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News)

A fully equipped vet clinic will be included in the new building. Currently, most veterinary operations are done out of the RHS’s mobile clinic and having a designated building space will allow the mobile clinic to do more community work.

Finishing touches are still being added on the new facility but if all goes well, the furry friends will hopefully have a new home by Christmas.