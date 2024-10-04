Regina kids facing mobility issues gifted toy cars through Go Baby Go program

Two-year-old Wells was born with a genetic condition, a condition that affects his mobility.

"This impacts his ability to move, walk, crawl. He is unable to do those things,” said Chaydin Hodnefield, Wells’ mom.

On Friday, Wells was gifted a new toy car, something that will give him a little bit of independence.

"We go for walks all the time by our house and his best friends are his two puppies, so now we can go rip around with his puppies. It'll be awesome,” said Lane Hodnefield, Wells’ dad.

It was all made possible by Variety - The Children’s Charity of Alberta’s Go Baby Go program.

"Go Baby Go program is a toddler mobility program for kids that have limited mobility to give them a way to interact with the peers around them, as well as have the option of having a vehicle, a little bit of independence and a lot of fun,” said Kari Richardson, the Director of Partnerships for Variety.

The program began in 2019, and more than 300 toy cars have been gifted to date. Each car has been customized for each child and their needs.

"We've built 3D head pieces. We move up the gas pedal technology, we move it up to more of a hand technology, so we've got buttons and switches that we've adapted,” Richardson explained.

"There's a lot of toys out there, but there's not many that are specific to him and it's nice to see him have something that he can use and that's for him,” said Wells’ dad.