Regina man $100,000 richer after winning Lotto Max draw

Lee Woods is $100,000 richer after winning big on his Lotto Max ticket. (Photo source: Sask Lotteries) Lee Woods is $100,000 richer after winning big on his Lotto Max ticket. (Photo source: Sask Lotteries)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener