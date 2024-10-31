Regina man arrested following robbery on 5th Avenue

A Regina man was taken into custody after a business on 5th Avenue was robbed Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to a retail business on the 4100 block of 5th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

According to a news release outlining the incident, police learned that male suspect entered the business holding a gun and threatened to steal merchandise.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered the suspect, who had become trapped in the double doors, near the entrance.

A gun and baton were seized and the suspect was arrested, according to police.

The 25-year-old Regina man was arrested and charged with robbery, possession of a weapon, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused made his first appearance in court on Thursday.