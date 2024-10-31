REGINA
Regina

    • Regina man arrested following robbery on 5th Avenue

    A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News)
    A Regina man was taken into custody after a business on 5th Avenue was robbed Wednesday night.

    Officers were dispatched to a retail business on the 4100 block of 5th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

    According to a news release outlining the incident, police learned that male suspect entered the business holding a gun and threatened to steal merchandise.

    Officers arrived at the scene and discovered the suspect, who had become trapped in the double doors, near the entrance.

    A gun and baton were seized and the suspect was arrested, according to police.

    The 25-year-old Regina man was arrested and charged with robbery, possession of a weapon, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with a release order.

    The accused made his first appearance in court on Thursday.

