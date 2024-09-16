Regina man charged with dangerous driving after allegedly fleeing police while impaired

A Regina man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly fled police in a vehicle while driving impaired.

The incident occurred around 11:25 p.m. on Sunday, according to Regina police. Officers first observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Garnet Street and 6th Avenue.

As officers approached, the vehicle was seen turning north onto Montague Street at a “high rate of speed.”

Shortly after, police came across the vehicle stopped in the middle of the intersection. According to police, the vehicle had hit the curb and was rendered undrivable due to the damage.

A lone male driver left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot down 5th Avenue.

Officers engaged in a foot pursuit with the driver. Police claim the man failed to listen to police demands to stop.

Officers say the suspect dropped a can of bear spray and a liquor bottle as he continued to flee.

More officers joined the chase – eventually taking the suspect into custody.

Police determined that the man was impaired and also in breach of a condition of a release order.

The 20-year-old from Regina was charged with impaired driving, exceeding .08 mg of alcohol withing two hours of driving, dangerous driving, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused made his first appearance on these charges in provincial court on Monday.