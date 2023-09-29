Regina

    • Regina man charged with possession of child pornography

    A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

    A Regina man has been charged with possession of child pornography after Moose Jaw police searched a home this past spring.

    According to a news release from Saskatoon police, officers from the Moose Jaw Police Service conducted a search warrant on a Regina home in April.

    Numerous electronic devices were seized, the release said.

    As a result, 36-year-old Alexander Love was charged with one count of possession of child pornography, police said.

    Love was released with numerous conditions and will make his next court appearance on Nov. 6.

