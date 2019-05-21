Regina man charged with robbery of 5th Ave. store
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019 12:58PM CST
A 23-year-old Regina man is facing robbery charges after an incident on Sunday.
Police were dispatched to a business in the 3500 block of 5th Ave. following a robbery call.
Information indicated a man entered the store, stole some merchandise and pulled a knife out on the employee.
The RPS member was able to view surveillance video and pass information about the suspect onto other police units.
A man matching the description determined from the video was located near 7th Ave. and Elphinstone St. He was found to be carrying a knife and was arrested.
Patrick Akapew is charged with robbery, and appeared in court on Tuesday.