

CTV Regina





A 23-year-old Regina man is facing robbery charges after an incident on Sunday.

Police were dispatched to a business in the 3500 block of 5th Ave. following a robbery call.

Information indicated a man entered the store, stole some merchandise and pulled a knife out on the employee.

The RPS member was able to view surveillance video and pass information about the suspect onto other police units.

A man matching the description determined from the video was located near 7th Ave. and Elphinstone St. He was found to be carrying a knife and was arrested.

Patrick Akapew is charged with robbery, and appeared in court on Tuesday.