Regina man faces gun charges after 'loud bang' heard

A Regina man is facing several gun-related charges after officers found guns and ammunition in a house on Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to a report of a firearms offence in the 1400 block of Edward Street around 7:40 a.m., Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

RPS said a "loud bang" had been reported and a man carrying a gun was reportedly spotted going into a house on the block.

When officers arrived, three men and one woman came out of the house and were taken into police custody without incident. Following a search of the house, police found a gun and ammunition, RPS said.

A 32-year-old Regina man has been charged with possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, careless storage of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused made his first court appearance on Friday morning.