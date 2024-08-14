REGINA
    • Regina man killed in collision near Melville

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A 66-year-old man from Regina is dead following a collision between an SUV and truck northeast of Melville Tuesday morning.

    Emergency crews were called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. on Highway 10 between Melville and Otthon, Sask. where police say the 66-year-old man who was driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

    The driver of the truck, which police say was towing a trailer, was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

    Highway 10 was closed at the scene during the initial investigation but has been re-opened.

    RCMP did not release the name of the man who was killed.

    The collision remains under investigation.

