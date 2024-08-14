Regina man killed in collision near Melville

A 66-year-old man from Regina is dead following a collision between an SUV and truck northeast of Melville Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. on Highway 10 between Melville and Otthon, Sask. where police say the 66-year-old man who was driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The driver of the truck, which police say was towing a trailer, was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Highway 10 was closed at the scene during the initial investigation but has been re-opened.

RCMP did not release the name of the man who was killed.

The collision remains under investigation.