Regina man pleads guilty in child pornography case

Zackary Bellegarde, who faced multiple charges relating to the possession and distribution of child pornography, has pled guilty.

Bellegarde was initially facing four charges prior to an updated indictment.

The indictment included just one count of possession of child pornography, which Bellegarde pled guilty to Wednesday morning at Court of King's Bench in Regina.

Bellegarde was arrested on June 10, 2022 following an investigation by Saskatchewan’s Internet and Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

Bellegarde, who was 35 at the time of his arrest, elected to be tried by judge alone.

The defendant was present in the courtroom on Monday, often looking down as the evidence was presented to the judge.

A total of 15 images were presented to the judge in order to provide a sense of the digital evidence seized by law enforcement.

The images presented were composed of computer generated, handmade, and live images of child pornography, featuring children ranging from approximately 8-12 years old, according to the presenting witness, who works with ICE.

"The majority of the collection is computer generated. Young children, young female children being sexually abused, sexually exposed to self exploiting, and then there are some of young boys ... being sexually assaulted by females," the witness testified.

The Crown and defence have submitted a joint submission release order pending sentencing.

Stipulating conditions include Bellegarde not having contact with anyone under the age of 16 and restricting him from public space where anyone under the age of 16 would be presumed to be such as schools, parks, swimming pools or playgrounds.

Additional conditions included significant limitation of any internet usage or data storing device possession.

Bellegarde will be appearing in court again on March 6th, 2025 for sentencing.