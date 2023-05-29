Regina man wanted for alleged robbery, shoplifting from restaurant, caught by police

A man who allegedly robbed a retail business and shoplifted from a restaurant was found and arrested by Regina police.

Police originally responded to a report of a robbery on May 8 at a business on the 1800 block of 9thl Avenue North.

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) learned that a man filled a bag with items from the store and attempted to leave through the front door.

The business’s staff blocked off the entrance, according to RPS. The man then reportedly hit a staff member who was attempting to stop him and fled through the back door.

Several weeks later on May 23, a theft at a Regina restaurant on the 2700 block of Avonhurst Drive was reported to police.

The suspect was reported to occupy the restaurant’s bathroom for over an hour and proceeded to come out and claim to staff that they had gotten a past order wrong and demanded compensation.

When staff refused, the man took merchandise without paying and fled the business.

Officers later determined that the same suspect was involved in both incidents and he was identified as 25-year-old Regina man.

On May 28, he was found, arrested and charged by RPS.

Through an investigation, he was charged with six counts including robbery, shoplifting, and assorting probationary charges.

The accused made his first appearance in provincial court on Monday.