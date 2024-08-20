Regina organizations helping parents with rising costs of school supplies

With just a few weeks until the beginning of another school year, a number of organizations in Regina are helping families with the rising costs of school supplies needed for new and returning students.

The Rainbow Youth Centre are helping the youth they serve by gathering all of the items needed throughout the year and gifting them all in one backpack.

A recent rise in prices is a main concern the Centre has for the families.

“With the economic situation, the way it is now, parents are struggling with food and with shelter. Being able to support their kids at school, the price is astronomical,” said Sandra Pfeifer, the youth care program supervisor at The Rainbow Youth Centre.

Jaime Rockthunder is a parent who was able to receive a backpack from the Centre.

She remembers a time not being able to afford all the supplies her child needed and knows the supplies will greatly improve the school experience for her child.

“When he has these [supplies], when he gets these today, he’s going to be happy because he’s going to know he’s going into the school with what everyone else has,” said Rockthunder.

Last week, the North Central Family Centre (NCFC) held their fourth annual Back to School Bash.

NCFC were able to hand out nearly 500 backpacks filled with school supplies.

During the event more names were taken down of those still in need of supplies.

NCFC is now gathering supplies from the public and is planning to have another give away.

“We just want to make sure kids are feeling confident and empowered to pursue their dreams,” said Kimberley Wenger, the executive director of NCFC

For the time being, NCFC will be accepting donations for school supplies through their website.