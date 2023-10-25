Regina Pats finding success by ignoring outside doubters early on in WHL season

Early on in the 2023-24 Western Hockey League (WHL) season the Regina Pats feel they’ve been able to block out doubters and consistently stick to their game, which head coach Brad Herauf feels has been a significant reason for some early season success.

Thirteen games into the new campaign – the Pats have a record of 7-5-1-0. That includes victories over the Moose Jaw Warriors, Saskatoon Blades and Medicine Hat Tigers.

All teams with high expectations this season that has put them, at one point or another, into the Canadian Hockey League’s weekly Top 10 Rankings.

Those victories have so far contradicted what many outside the organization believed to be true, that the Pats would not be a competitive team this year after the losses of Connor Bedard, Stanislav Svozil and Alexander Suzdalev.

And while it remains to be seen if those doubters will be completely incorrect or not, it hasn’t been a distraction for the team.

“We’re not worried about what anybody else has said, we’re just worried about our process and making sure we’re continuing to establish our identity and culture,” Herauf said.

“I know what the media thinks about us and I’ve read what the predictions are about our hockey club but we’re not worried about that,” he added.

For Herauf, the aforementioned victories over some highly touted teams is also not something they’ve used to build confidence moving forward.

“I don’t think we’re putting everything into just wins and losses, we’ve got a process in place and I think right now we are always going to make sure win or loss that we keep our process and identity in place game in and game out.”

The season hasn’t come without early adversity as well though, with some injuries to veterans and a 6-1 loss to the Saskatoon Blades that saw the Pats get outshot 51-15 on Oct. 7.

However, after being “run out of SaskTel Centre” in Saskatoon, the Pats went on to win their next four games.

Those early challenges followed by success have shown Herauf the resiliency many of his players have, which he says they want to continue to make part of their identity.

“For a coach you want to be able to think you’re doing something right, but I think a lot of credit has to go to our players, we have a lot of resilient kids who have been here for a while and have taken the long road to get here,” he said.

Herauf feels that resiliency has translated into the identity of the group, which is trying to embrace a never-quit attitude and a strong nose-to-the-grindstone work ethic.

“I think that has translated itself into a lot of our hockey games so far this season,” Herauf said.

The Pats will have to show how resilient they can be once again with their four game winning streak now being followed up with back-to-back losses and home games against the East Division leading Saskatoon Blades and B.C. Division leading Prince George Cougars this weekend.

The Pats’ first test will come Friday night against Saskatoon which will also be the teams’ annual Cancer Awareness Night inside the Brandt Centre.

That matchup will be followed up with a 4 p.m. start on Sunday against the Cougars.