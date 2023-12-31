Regina Pats looking to future after 3 significant New Year's Eve trades

The Regina Pats are ending 2023 with a big splash after announcing three significant trades on New Year’s Eve.

The Regina Pats traded forward Borya Valis to the Prince George Cougars in exchange for defensemen Tyson Buczkowski, a third round pick in 2026, and a fourth round pick in 2024.

Valis was a standout player with the Pats, having produced 33 points in 35 games and is riding a 10 game point streak. Last season, he recorded 48 points in 55 games, and tallied 106 points in 147 career games with the Pats since 2020.

The Pats also announced the trade of defenceman Parker Berge to the Everett Silvertips in exchange for defenceman Ty Gibson and a second-round pick in 2025.

Berge tallied 37 points in 36 games with the pats this season, and ranks fourth amongst WHL defenceme in points and tied for third in goals. He played in 183 career games with the Pats since 2019, recording 74 points.

The Pats also traded Alexander Suzdalev, who was playing in Sweden.

The trade deadline is Jan. 10, 2024.