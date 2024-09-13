Regina Pats' Whitehead becomes first CHL player to verbally commit to NCAA

Regina Pats’ forward Braxton Whitehead has become the first major junior hockey player to verbally commit to playing in the Division 1 NCAA ranks after his Western Hockey League career ends.

Whitehead announced on X that he has received verbal commitment from Arizona State beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Currently any player who suits up in the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) is ineligible to play NCAA once their junior career is over.

The three leagues make up the Candian Hockey League (CHL).

In the United States major junior hockey is considered professional because there are many players who have signed with NHL teams participating in games. Players are also under contract that pays them a small sum of money.

This has barred players from playing in the college ranks for years following careers in North American major junior leagues.

However, that rule has recently faced challenges including a class action lawsuit against the NCAA and 10 universities earlier in the summer claiming the current rules violate antitrust laws.

If the suit is successful it would see players from the WHL, OHL and QMJHL afforded the opportunity to play in the NCAA.

Many, including Whitehead and Arizona State, appear to be confident the rules will be changed before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Presently Whitehead will be entering his fifth and final season with the Pats where the 20-year-old overager is expected to be a veteran leader that helps guide the ship in the right direction for a team still in rebuild mode.

Last year the Alaska product recorded 17 goals and 35 assists despite only playing in 52 games due to injury. Both of those numbers were career highs.

“The WHL has given me an incredible opportunity to develop as a player, and I couldn’t be more excited for the 24’-25’ season with the Regina Pats,” part of Whitehead’s X post read.

Arizona State's hockey account reposted Whithead's post in a show of support.

The Pats play their final two pre-season games this weekend, beginning Friday night in Brandon before hosting the Wheat Kings Saturday night.

They’ll open the regular season Sept. 20 in Prince Albert.