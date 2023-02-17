Regina police charge 16-year-old with attempted murder

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged incident that left a 14-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries early Thursday morning.

Regina Police Service (RPS) said it was called to a home in the 2000 block of Osler Street around 1:35 a.m. Thursday.

Police believe a fight with a knife broke out between the two teens.

The suspect was later located and arrested, RPS said.

The accused, who cannot be named because of his age, made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.