Regina police charge 2 people following alleged robbery, forcible confinement

A man and a woman in Regina face multiple charges after an alleged robbery and forcible confinement incident.

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were called to an address on the 1000 block of McDonald Street at around 10 a.m. on March 11.

According to a news release, police found a man who claimed he had been held against his will, assaulted and robbed by a man and woman at a home on the 900 block of McDonald Street.

The robbery victim also told police that a woman was still being held in the home.

Several officers went to the residence on the 900 block of McDonald Street and found the two people believed to be responsible.

Both were taken into custody without incident. Police also found the woman who had been assaulted and robbed in the home.

Both of the victims sustained minor injuries.

A 28-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, both from Regina, are facing two counts of robbery and forcible confinement each.

Both of the accused are set to make their first appearances on these charges in provincial court on March 13.