REGINA -- Two men and a woman have been charged after a man was killed late last week.

Police were dispatched to Pasqua Hospital shortly after midnight Friday following a report of an injured man, who was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the man as Robert Henry Fuchs, 52, originally of Carnduff.

Regina Police Service's (RPS) investigation led officers to a home in the 1300 block of Garnet Street.

After further investigation, three people have been charged in his death, RPS said in a news release.

Marley Dawn McArthur, 35, Richard William Snyder, 36, and Anthony Allan Rus, 24, are accused jointly of second-degree murder.

McArthur and Snyder are also charged with breach of undertaking and Rus is charged with breach of recognizance.

All three of the accused were scheduled to appear in provincial court on Monday.