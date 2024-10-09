Regina police charge teen in connection to incidents that saw 2 houses shot at overnight

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with multiple incidents in late September that saw two Regina houses shot at during the overnight hours.

According to a Regina police news release, the teen, who cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday, Regina police said.

He’s accused of being connected to incidents during the overnight hours of Sept. 28 and 29 that saw a home shot at on Bard Crescent.

Police said they found bullet holes in the front windows of the house and on the front walls.

A second home on the 300 block of Halifax Street was also shot at during what is believed to be the overnight hours of Sept. 29, Regina police said.

Regina police are continuing to ask anyone with information that can aid the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.