REGINA
Regina

    • Regina police charge teen in connection to incidents that saw 2 houses shot at overnight

    Regina police vehicles at RPS headquarters can be seen in this file image. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina police vehicles at RPS headquarters can be seen in this file image. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with multiple incidents in late September that saw two Regina houses shot at during the overnight hours.

    According to a Regina police news release, the teen, who cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

    He made his first court appearance on Tuesday, Regina police said.

    He’s accused of being connected to incidents during the overnight hours of Sept. 28 and 29 that saw a home shot at on Bard Crescent.

    Police said they found bullet holes in the front windows of the house and on the front walls.

    A second home on the 300 block of Halifax Street was also shot at during what is believed to be the overnight hours of Sept. 29, Regina police said.

    Regina police are continuing to ask anyone with information that can aid the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor

    One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News