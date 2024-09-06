REGINA
Regina

    • Regina police identify June 2024 homicide victim

    A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (HayatullahAmanat/CTV News) A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (HayatullahAmanat/CTV News)
    Regina police say the victim of a homicide in June was 19-year-old Jason Martin.

    On June 1, 2024 Regina police said officers were called to the 2300 block of Reynolds Street for the report of an injured man.

    EMS took the victim to hospital and he was pronounced dead, a Regina police news release said.

    Police said the incident remains under investigation but did not say if any arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

    “The Regina Police Service Major Crimes Unit, in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, determined this death to be a homicide, and police began investigation into the second homicide in Regina in 2024. The deceased was identified and next of kin were notified,” the release says.

    Regina police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

