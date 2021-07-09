REGINA -- Police are investigating after a mid-morning bank robbery in downtown Regina on Friday.

According to the Regina Police Service, officers were sent to a bank in the 1900 block of Hamilton Street around 11:10 a.m. after a report of a robbery.

In a press release, police said a man entered the bank armed with what appeared to be a gun. He demanded money and left with cash. RPS said no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).