Regina
Regina

    Regina police investigating after fatal pedestrian collision

    A decal on a Regina Police Service cruise can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A decal on a Regina Police Service cruise can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

    A woman is dead and police are investigating following a fatal pedestrian collision over the weekend.

    Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to the 1100 block of Rae Street at around 1 a.m. on Dec. 2 after an injured person was reported to police.

    After they arrived on the scene, police found a woman lying on the ground, suffering from serious injuries.

    EMS transported the woman to hospital from the scene. However, she succumbed to her injuries a short time later, RPS said in a news release.

    According to police, investigation points to the victim being hit by a vehicle. The driver did not remain at the scene following the collision.

    RPS continue to investigate the incident.

    No further details were provided by police.

