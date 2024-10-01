REGINA
    • Regina police investigating after vehicle strikes pedestrian on Albert Street

    The intersection of Albert Street and 1st Avenue in Regina. (Source: Google Streetview) The intersection of Albert Street and 1st Avenue in Regina. (Source: Google Streetview)
    Police in Regina are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by vehicle on Albert Street Monday.

    At around 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, police were dispatched to the intersection of Albert Street and 1st Avenue for a reported crash.

    Officers were told that a crossing pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, according to a news release.

    Police responded and found the pedestrian, a man, suffering from serious injuries.

    The pedestrian was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital.

    The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police noted.

    Northbound traffic was temporarily blocked as an investigation into the crash got underway.

    The investigation continues.

    “It has not yet been determined what charges, if any, will result pending the outcome of this investigation,” the release read.

