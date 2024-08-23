REGINA
Regina

    • Regina police investigating collision involving pedestrian

    Broad Street and Saskatchewan Drive looking north. The southbound lanes of Broad Street are closed while police investigate a collision involving a pedestrian. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) Broad Street and Saskatchewan Drive looking north. The southbound lanes of Broad Street are closed while police investigate a collision involving a pedestrian. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)
    Share

    The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian on Friday afternoon.

    Drivers are asked to avoid the southbound Broad Street area between Dewdney Avenue and Saskatchewan Drive as they investigate, police said.

    Police did not provide any further details.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News