Regina police investigating Monday death as homicide

REGINA -

The death of a man in a North Central home on Monday has been deemed a homicide by the Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Police identified the deceased as 29-year-old Kade Luke Neapetung of Regina. His next of kin have been notified.

According to a news release from police, officers were sent to the 1000 block of Angus Street just before 2 p.m. on Monday after a report that a man’s body had been found in a house. Police said officers confirmed the man was deceased and requested a coroner.

This is Regina’s 10th homicide of 2021. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).