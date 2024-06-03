REGINA
Regina

    • Regina police now investigating city's second homicide of 2024

    Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen on June 22, 2023. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen on June 22, 2023. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    An investigation into the death of a Regina man over the weekend has been elevated to a homicide investigation, according to police.

    The Regina Police Service (RPS) was originally called to the 2300 block of Reynolds Street at around 6:30 a.m. on June 1 for a report of an injured man.

    EMS responded to the scene and transported the man to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

    RPS Major Crimes in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service has determined the death was a homicide.

    The victim’s next of kin have been notified and the name of the deceased will not be released at this time.

    RPS asks anyone who may have information pertaining to the investigation to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

    The death marks Regina’s second homicide of 2024.

