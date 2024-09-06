Regina police officers injured after apparent impaired driver collides with vehicle during traffic stop

Two Regina police officers were hurt early Friday morning when a vehicle being driven by an apparent impaired driver rear-ended their patrol unit during a traffic stop.

According to a Regina police news release, the officers had a vehicle pulled over near the intersection of 9th Avenue North and McCarthy Boulevard when they were rear-ended by another vehicle around 5:40 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was arrested without further incident, police said.

The 32-year-old man was charged with operation of a conveyance by alcohol or drug combination causing bodily harm and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

He makes his first court appearance on Sept. 24 Regina police said.

The two officers hurt were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.