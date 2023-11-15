Regina police plane tracks down stolen vehicle, man fleeing police arrested

A Regina man is in custody, after being tracked down by the Regina Police Aerial Support Unit (ASU) earlier in the week.

Just before midnight on Nov. 13, officers with Regina police were dispatched to the area of 6th Avenue and Garnet Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

The vehicle was seen driving without its headlights on, police said in a news release.

It was determined that the vehicle was reported stolen to RCMP in early November.

Regina Police Service (RPS) officers attempted to pull the driver over near Dewdney Avenue and Athol Street. However, the driver sped up and drove away.

Officers on the ground did not pursue the suspect while the ASU tracked the vehicle to the 2200 block of Halifax Street.

The man left the vehicle where he was arrested by officers on the ground.

A 32-year-old Regina man is charged with possession of property over $5,000 and flight from a peace officer.

The accused made his first appearance in provincial court on Tuesday.